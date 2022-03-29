Soda Coin Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $690,005.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00108592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,873,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

