Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SND. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

