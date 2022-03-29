SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NYSE SLG traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,712. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after buying an additional 635,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

