SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) & MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Head to Head Review

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A MongoDB $873.78 million 32.55 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -88.80

SkillSoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkillSoft and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 4 0 2.67 MongoDB 0 1 13 0 2.93

SkillSoft currently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 97.60%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $492.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given SkillSoft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than MongoDB.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MongoDB beats SkillSoft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

