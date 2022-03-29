Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Up 124.9% in March

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SKSBF opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Skanska AB has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

