SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Up 6.8%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.35 and last traded at $175.35. 1,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 286,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

