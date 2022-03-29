Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

