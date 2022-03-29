Signaturefd LLC Sells 945 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

