Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $330,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.