Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

