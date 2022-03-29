Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter.

IJUL stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

