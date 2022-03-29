Signaturefd LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

