Signaturefd LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

