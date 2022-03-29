Signaturefd LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins stock opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

