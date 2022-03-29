Signaturefd LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

