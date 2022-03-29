Signaturefd LLC Has $305,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

