Signaturefd LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

SAN stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

