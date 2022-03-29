Signaturefd LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,342,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 2,590,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $11,518,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.