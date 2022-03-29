Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.68.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

