Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

LYG stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.