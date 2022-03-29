Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 248.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

SIEN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sientra by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

