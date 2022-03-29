Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

