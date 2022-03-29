Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 60.4%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 910,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.