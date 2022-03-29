Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Rises By 153.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.