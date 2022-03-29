Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Rises By 153.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
