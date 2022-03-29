Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rises By 150.7%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

