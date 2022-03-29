Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rises By 150.7%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Get Thales alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.