Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Decreases By 40.4%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 876,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 522.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THNPF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.