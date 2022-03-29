Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Increases By 139.8%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the February 28th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SNAX stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

