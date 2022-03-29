Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Increases By 139.8%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the February 28th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SNAX stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.
