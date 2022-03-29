Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Increases By 67.5%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.8 days.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

