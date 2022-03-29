Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Drops By 55.6%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Shares of SHNWF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Schroders has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

