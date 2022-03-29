Short Interest in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Grows By 58.9%

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SANB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $11,758,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

