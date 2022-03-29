Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Drops By 51.1%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Repsol stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,344. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

