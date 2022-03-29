Short Interest in Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Grows By 85.1%

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of RENO stock remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Renovare Environmental has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

