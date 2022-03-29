Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Declines By 57.5%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have commented on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($23.08) to €17.00 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

