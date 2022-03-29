Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Drops By 49.3%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,010,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

PTOC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 102,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,451. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

