Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Expands By 50.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVZMY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

NVZMY traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

