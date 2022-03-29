Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Decreases By 61.9%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE NSTD remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,075. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $7,321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.