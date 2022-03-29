Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Declines By 41.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 75,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. NN Group has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

A number of research firms have commented on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

