Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Increases By 106.1%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the February 28th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

