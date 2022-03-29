Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Grows By 65.0%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

