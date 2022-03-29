Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Drops By 42.7%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 393.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAHMF remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. Mahindra & Mahindra has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric two wheelers; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

