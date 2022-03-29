Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Decreases By 56.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture stock remained flat at $$17.42 during midday trading on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

