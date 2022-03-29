Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Decreases By 56.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.0 days.
Leon’s Furniture stock remained flat at $$17.42 during midday trading on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leon’s Furniture (LEFUF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.