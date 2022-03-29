Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Rises By 49.2%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiuzi stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,220. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

