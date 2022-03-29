Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Rises By 68.3%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVDA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,369. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

