Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Rises By 68.3%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,369. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iveda Solutions (IVDA)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.