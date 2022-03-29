Short Interest in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Rises By 112.9%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ USLB opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

