Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Decreases By 56.1%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HYW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 40,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,833. Hywin has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

