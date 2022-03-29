Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Expands By 52.0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HUSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Hudson Capital has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
