Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Expands By 52.0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HUSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Hudson Capital has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Hudson Capital (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. Its Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

