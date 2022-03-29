Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Rises By 76.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 777,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

