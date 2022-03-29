Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 34.6%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Shares of KRMA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 346,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,704. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

