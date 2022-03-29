Short Interest in Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Decreases By 38.2%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GWHP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 75,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Global WholeHealth Partners’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

