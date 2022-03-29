Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rises By 63.2%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Community by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. First Community has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

